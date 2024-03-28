H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA published its annual report for 2023, confirming preliminary figures and ending the financial year with an EBITDA of EUR 92.7 million.

The company's management will propose a dividend payment of €0.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 10.6 million, achieved on sales revenues of EUR 1,352.3 million.

This sales revenue was EUR 223.7 million less than in the previous year (2022: EUR 1,576.0 million) due to price and volume factors.

The company is currently formulating its expectations for 2024 with an operating result (EBITDA) in the range of € 90.0 million to € 110.0 million.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is a specialty chemicals company active in the development and manufacture of chemical-pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, bio-based, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and in the production of precision plastic parts.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at H&R is on 28.03.2024.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,8950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,8900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.





