Westwing Group SE ended 2023 with profitable growth in Q4 and a good start to 2024, despite a challenging market environment.

The company's FY 2023 figures were EUR 481 million GMV and EUR 429 million Revenue, with EUR 18 million Adjusted EBITDA.

The company's Net Working Capital improvements resulted in EUR 30 million Free Cash Flow in FY 2023 and a strong Net Cash position of EUR 82 million at the end of 2023.

The high-margin Westwing Collection grew by 6 percentage points year-over-year to 47% of Group GMV for FY 2023.

The company's focus for 2024 is to drive the transformation towards a less complex, scalable platform, while initiating growth levers to scale the business with operating leverage going forward.

The company's FY 2024 guidance is a Revenue of EUR 415 million to EUR 445 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14 to 24 million.

The next important date, Publication of the annual report 2023, at Westwing is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 7,8000EUR and was down -2,32 % compared with the previous day.





