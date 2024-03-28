JDC Group AG confirmed its preliminary financial figures for 2023, with revenues growing by 10% to EUR 171.7 million and EBITDA increasing by around 31% to EUR 11.7 million.

The company's Advisortech segment saw revenues increase by 13.5% to EUR 150.8 million, while EBITDA grew to EUR 11.9 million.

Despite a strong fourth quarter, the Advisory division's revenues fell by around 4% to EUR 33.2 million for the year.

JDC signed exclusive cooperation agreements for the insurance business of the savings banks in the business area of Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) and SparkassenVersicherung (SV).

Provinzial acquired a stake of around 5% in JDC, resulting in JDC receiving around 13 million Euro in liquid funds and increasing the equity of the JDC Group.

JDC expects significant revenue and earnings growth for 2024, with projected revenue growth to EUR 205 to 220 million and an EBITDA of EUR 14.5 to 16.0 million.

The next important date, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements 2023, at JDC Group is on 28.03.2024.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 22,150EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.






