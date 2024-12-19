Besonders beachtet!
Lamb Weston Holdings - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 19.12.2024
Mit einer Performance von -15,06 % musste die Lamb Weston Holdings Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.
Trotz des heutigen Kursrückgangs bleibt für die Aktionäre von Lamb Weston Holdings in den letzten drei Monaten ein Gewinn von +23,50 % bestehen.
Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um +0,85 % geändert.
JANA Partners Comments on Lamb Weston Management Change and Financial Results
JANA Partners (“JANA”), which together with its strategic and operating partners owns more than 5% of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) and is one of the Company’s largest shareholders, today issued the following …
Lamb Weston Announces Appointment of Michael J. Smith as President and Chief Executive Officer
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today the appointment of Michael J. Smith, current Chief Operating Officer of Lamb Weston, as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective …
Lamb Weston Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results; Board Approves $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization Increase and Increases Quarterly Dividend; Updates Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and updated its full year financial targets for fiscal 2025. “Our financial results in the second quarter were below our expectations,” said Tom …