Andreas Deutsch Amazon, 1-800 Flowers, Nautilus, Slack, Signify, Boost, GFG, Zalando, Hornbach
Nachrichtenquelle: Der Aktionär TV| 27.08.2020, 10:55 | 310 | 0 |
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Heute stehen Amazon, 1-800 Flowers, Nautilus, Slack, Signify, Boost, GLobal Fashion Group, Zalando und die Hornbach Holding im Fokus.
Der Experte analysiert die Werte sowohl aus fundamentaler als auch aus charttechnischer Sicht.
Heute stehen Amazon, 1-800 Flowers, Nautilus, Slack, Signify, Boost, GLobal Fashion Group, Zalando und die Hornbach Holding im Fokus.
Diesen Artikel teilen
Neueste Videos von Der Aktionär TV
Weitere Videos von Der Aktionär TV
|Zeit
|Titel
|14:40:00
|14:24:00
|11:50:00
|10:55:00
|10:34:00
|09:26:00
|09:18:00
|08:38:00
|07:49:00
|07:46:00
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|26.08.20
|25.08.20
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0