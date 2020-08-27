 

Andreas Deutsch Amazon, 1-800 Flowers, Nautilus, Slack, Signify, Boost, GFG, Zalando, Hornbach

Nachrichtenquelle: Der Aktionär TV
27.08.2020, 10:55   


Der Experte analysiert die Werte sowohl aus fundamentaler als auch aus charttechnischer Sicht.

Heute stehen Amazon, 1-800 Flowers, Nautilus, Slack, Signify, Boost, GLobal Fashion Group, Zalando und die Hornbach Holding im Fokus.

Enthaltene Werte

WertpapierKursZeitPerf. %
Amazon.com
2.902,5014:57:00-0,39
Nautilus
10,60014:31:17+1,92
1-800-Flowers.com (A)
27,2014:05:41+7,94
HORNBACH Holding
95,1014:41:10+0,21
Zalando
74,0014:44:20-1,04
Signify
28,9714:55:27-0,72
Boozt
11,56013:47:23-0,86
Slack Technologies Registered (A)
25,6014:56:340,00
Global Fashion Group
4,30014:42:03-0,89