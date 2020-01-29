DAX-0,01 % EUR/USD-0,20 % Gold+0,27 % Öl (Brent)+0,03 %

Janus Henderson Experten analysieren Risiken & Chancen auf dem europäischen Kreditmarkt

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
29.01.2020, 10:22  |  53   |   |   

Kernaussagen

Den vollständigen englischsprachigen Kommentar von Elissa Johnson, Co-Managerin des Secured Loans Fund, und Oliver Bardot, Associate Portfolio Manager innerhalb des Secured Loans Teams bei Janus Henderson Investors, finden Sie nachfolgend eingefügt:

As we have said many times in the past, credit selection remains crucial to successful investing in the European secured loans market. We see the main risks in 2020 as similar to those at the start of 2019; namely a turn in the credit cycle, a meaningful economic slowdown, escalating trade wars and, Brexit‑related noise. We therefore continue to position the portfolio towards credits that can weather the uncertainties.

Disclaimer

