TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Disposal TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Implementation of the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun 17-Sep-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 17 September 2020. The sale of Tom Tailor GmbH by TOM TAILOR Holding SE to affiliated companies of Fosun International Limited has been implemented today.

Notifying person: Marc Gorbauch, General Counsel

Contact for investors and media

TOM TAILOR Group

E-mail: tom.tailor@silvestergroup.com

Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany

