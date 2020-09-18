Dynastar AG: Completes Reverse Take Over of Couno Resources S.A.

 

Name change to SunMirror AG completed / Cash and non-cash capital increase to CHF 2 million entered into the Commercial Register.

- All agenda resolutions passed at the Annual Meeting of 31.08.2020 entered into the Commercial Register

- SunMirror is now sole shareholder of Couno Resources S.A.

Zug - 18 September 2020. For Dynastar AG ("Dynastar"; ISIN: CH0396131929) the resolutions concerning the future orientation of the company's passed by the General Meeting on 31 August 2020 have been entered into the Commercial Register. Dynastar operates with immediate effect under the name of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"). Within the framework of the adopted capital increase against cash contribution and contribution in kind, 500,000 shares were subscribed to by existing strategic investors at a price of CHF 1.00 per share. Within the framework of the capital increase by contribution in kind, the mining and exploration company Couno Resources S.A. ("Couno") was contributed to SunMirror AG. In return, the former shareholders of Couno received shares of SunMirror. This means that SunMirror is now the sole shareholder of Couno. The share capital of SunMirror has increased after the cash contribution and the contribution in kind to a total of CHF 2,000,000 from previously CHF 325,000, divided into 2,000,000 shares of each CHF 1.00.
With its capital increase, the company has relocated its registered office to Zug.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Member of the Board of Directors of SunMirror AG: 'We are very pleased with the contribution of Couno to SunMirror AG. SunMirror AG is now a mining and exploration company specialising in commodities such as gold, lithium, nickel and iron ore with prospecting and mining rights for several projects in Australia. SunMirror expects that the global demand for commodities will be driven during the coming decades by an increasing industrial demand from emerging and industrialised countries. Moreover, new technologies, e.g. in the field of electromobility, will trigger an incremental demand for certain commodities. With the new orientation, SunMirror has positioned itself in such a way that it can benefit from the anticipated growth during the coming years.
 

Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann
Tel.: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt a.M.

Language: English
Company: Dynastar AG
Gerechtigkeitsgasse 25
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 508 05 58
E-mail: info@dynastar.ag
Internet: www.dynastar.ag
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1133881

 
