DGAP-Adhoc Homag Group AG: Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Homag Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairman of the Board of Management of HOMAG Group AG, Pekka Paasivaara, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ralf W. Dieter, that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current terme running until June 30, 2023. The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in due time.
21-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
