Homag Group AG: Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office

The Chairman of the Board of Management of HOMAG Group AG, Pekka Paasivaara, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ralf W. Dieter, that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current terme running until June 30, 2023. The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in due time.

