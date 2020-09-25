BioPorto A/S publishes prospectus in connection with a fully-guaranteed rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for its existing shareholders
September 25, 2020
Announcement no. 17
This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.
BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) today announces that its board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) has resolved to initiate a fully-guaranteed rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights (the “Pre-emptive Rights”) for the Company’s existing shareholders (the “Existing Shareholders”) allowing for subscription of up to 66,645,476 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the “New Shares”) at a subscription price of DKK 1.60 per New Share (the “Subscription Price”) (the “Offering”).
The Offering is made at a subscription ratio of 1:3, meaning that each of the Company’s Existing Shareholders will be allocated one Pre-emptive Right per existing share held, and that three Pre-emptive Right are required to subscribe for one New Share at the Subscription Price of DKK 1.60. A prospectus regarding the Offering (the “Prospectus”) is, subject to certain restrictions, available at the Company’s website: www.bioporto.com/aktieudbud-2020.
“I believe BioPorto has many exciting opportunities ahead, both for NGAL and for the development of novel rapid tests using our gRAD platform,” said Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of Company. “We appreciate the support from our investors − both new and existing − in providing commitments for the capital necessary to execute our near-term strategic plans.”
