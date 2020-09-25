Result of AGM

Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 20 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The votes received in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows:

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") held earlier today, 25 September 2020, shareholders duly passed all of the resolutions proposed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll.

Resolution Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Total votes Total votes as % of total voting rights Votes Withheld 1. Receive Annual Report and Accounts 398,112,437 99.98 92,614 0.02 398,205,051 72.30 370,707 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 396,458,946 99.49 2,025,673 0.51 398,484,619 72.35 91,139 3. Approve the Remuneration Policy 392,300,406 98.45 6,174,765 1.55 398,475,171 72.35 100,587 4. Elect Lynne Weedall 398,261,273 99.95 201,654 0.05 398,462,927 72.35 112,831 5. Re-elect Gregor Alexander 393,771,018 98.81 4,731,662 1.19 398,502,680 72.35 73,078 6. Re-elect James Bilefield 395,076,160 99.14 3,422,542 0.86 398,498,702 72.35 77,056 7. Re-elect Martin Griffiths 396,051,597 99.39 2,443,442 0.61 398,495,039 72.35 80,719 8. Re-elect Ross Paterson 395,897,071 99.35 2,592,255 0.65 398,489,326 72.35 86,432 9. Re-elect Sir Brian Souter 388,671,174 97.53 9,830,550 2.47 398,501,724 72.35 74,034 10. Re-elect Ray O’Toole 395,008,574 99.13 3,457,202 0.87 398,465,776 72.35 109,982 11. Re-elect Karen Thomson 394,499,972 99.00 4,000,878 1.00 398,500,850 72.35 74,908 12. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 397,268,379 99.69 1,255,253 0.31 398,523,632 72.36 52,126 13. Authorise Audit Committee to determine auditors’ remuneration 397,313,593 99.71 1,175,417 0.29 398,489,010 72.35 86,748 14. Authorise political donations 397,440,099 99.73 1,061,313 0.27 398,501,412 72.35 74,346 15. Approve Restricted Share Plan 392,475,682 98.50 5,990,909 1.50 398,466,591 72.35 109,167 16. Authorise allotment of shares 394,903,756 99.09 3,612,951 0.91 398,516,707 72.36 59,051 17. General disapplication of pre-emption rights 398,133,474 99.92 310,783 0.08 398,444,257 72.34 131,501 18. Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights 398,047,016 99.90 388,039 0.10 398,435,055 72.34 140,703 19. Approve purchase of own shares 395,352,571 99.35 2,596,319 0.65 397,948,890 72.25 626,868 20. Approve notice period for general meetings 391,965,493 98.36 6,550,430 1.64 398,515,923 72.36 59,835

Notes:

The percentages of votes “For” and “Against” each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes “For” and votes “Against” the resolution (together the “Total Votes”). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

The “Total votes as % of total voting rights” column shows the percentage that the Total Votes on that resolution represent of the total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM. The total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM excluding shares held in treasury was 550,778,551.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authorities Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business have been submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111