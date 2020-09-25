 

Elandis and M&G Investments Announce Joint Venture for Multifamily Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.09.2020, 15:44  |  104   |   |   

London-based M&G makes its entry into the American multifamily market

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elandis, a real estate ownership and property management subsidiary of the Libra Group, today announced the launch of a transformative joint venture platform focusing on multifamily assets in the US between Libra Group and international asset manager, M&G Investments.

Elandis and M&G Investments Joint Venture for Multifamily Real Estate

M&G Investments has committed an initial $50 million of equity to the JV which will focus on acquiring and repositioning undervalued workforce multifamily communities across the Sunbelt region, particularly in high population- and job-growth markets including Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Nevada. The plan is for the JV to invest and quickly grow beyond the initial equity commitment.

Having acquired 3,000 multifamily units since 2009, Elandis will leverage its proven track record and existing relationships across Sunbelt states with an addition of capital from one of the most prestigious global institutional investors. This allows for the procurement of high-yielding assets in competitive markets.

"The opportunities within the multifamily housing sector have made it a preferred product type among a variety of investors, thanks to strong fundamentals across the Southeast and Southwest," said Frank Espinosa, CEO of Elandis. "Through this partnership we look forward to the success of this initiative and a future of sustained growth."

"We are extremely pleased to enter this partnership with Elandis and actively engage the American market," said William Nicoll, CIO of Private & Alternative Assets M&G Investments. "This is an encouraging time for multifamily investment, and we look forward to working alongside Elandis in this endeavor."

George Logothetis, Chairman and CEO of the Libra Group added: "We are very proud to partner with this highly respected investment house and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with their outstanding team as we invest in the all-important USA social housing sector."

Celebrating 10 years of investment throughout the U.S., Elandis will experience a new stage of growth with the additional backing of large-scale resources and institutional capital from M&G Investments.

Elandis will use its vertically integrated expertise of investment and management to maximize the value of each property through tenant retention and capital improvements programs. Raising residents' quality of life and enhancing the surrounding communities are core values to Elandis and its investment strategy.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease