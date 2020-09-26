Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine

"Everyone at Lundin Mining is shocked and saddened by this tragic accident and the death of our colleague. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this very difficult time," said Marie Inkster, President and CEO of Lundin Mining, adding "Our immediate focus is on the welfare of the employee's family, as well as our employees and contractors who have been affected by the incident, to ensure that everyone involved is properly supported."

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN); (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal on Friday, September 25, 2020. The incident occurred during underground mining operations. No other personnel were injured in the incident and the scene has been secured. All underground mining operations have been suspended.

Relevant authorities are being notified and the Company will be cooperating fully in the investigation of this tragic incident. The Company will issue further statements and provide additional information as appropriate.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 25, 2020 at 18:30 Eastern Time.

Cautionary Statement in Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.