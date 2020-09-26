 

DGAP-Adhoc Commerzbank AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.09.2020, 20:23  |  119   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Commerzbank AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors

26-Sep-2020 / 20:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The supervisory board of Commerzbank has appointed Dr. Manfred Knof as new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors. Dr. Manfred Knof will assume office subject to ECB approval from 1 January 2020.

****

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.




Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com

26-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (069) 136 20
Fax: -
E-mail: pressestelle@commerzbank.com
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
WKN: CBK100
Indices: MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137130

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1137130  26-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137130&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCommerzbank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!

Diskussion: ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
DGAP-News: USU für Nachhaltigkeit ausgezeichnet
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:13 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zu Wochenbeginn mit kleinem Kursfeuerwerk
18:06 Uhr
Marktbericht LS-X am Abend: Partystimmung am Deutschen Aktienmarkt
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 28.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
14:55 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax schwingt sich nach oben
13:01 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs stabilisiert sich nach Verlusten der Vorwoche
11:56 Uhr
Commerzbank: Neuanfang sollte rasch erfolgen
11:54 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax macht wieder etwas Boden gut
11:41 Uhr
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Verkaufen'
10:11 Uhr
Deutsche Bank: Karl von Rohr übernimmt Privatkundengeschäft
10:05 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Commerzbank auf 'Hold' - Ziel 4,90 Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
168.653
Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
23.09.20
2
ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
18.06.20
3
Commerzbank Aktie ist in Bewegung – das bedeutet der Kursverlauf für Anleger und so muss heute reagi
16.06.20
2
Sondermeldung zur Commerzbank Aktie: Anleger sind in Zugzwang!
08.06.20
2
Reaktion vor Schluss-Gong? Das bedeutet die heutige Entwicklung für Commerzbank Anleger (aktuelle Me