Roku Introduces All New Roku Ultra and Unveils the Roku Streambar

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled its new streaming lineup for the U.S. to include an all-new and redesigned Roku Ultra (MSRP $99.99) and the addition of the Roku Streambar (MSRP $129.99). Roku Ultra offers the best performance of any Roku player for less than $100, and was specifically designed for avid streamers. For streamers looking to add powerful streaming and premium sound to any TV, the Roku Streambar is the easiest way for consumers to upgrade and de-clutter their home entertainment systems. In addition, Roku also announced Roku OS 9.4 in a separate announcement today.

Roku Streambar (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are focused on delivering a variety of innovative, top-performing products at an incredible value to our customers so they can get to the content they care about quickly,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “Our new streaming player lineup now includes reimagined streaming devices in the Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar – we continue to offer a great device no matter the use case our customers are looking for whether they are new to streaming or looking to add great sound and streaming to their home entertainment center.”

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra remains the ultimate streaming player offering powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range and Bluetooth support. Stream in extraordinary Dolby Vision picture quality and experience immersive Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with compatible devices. Inside the box is a Roku voice remote featuring TV power and volume controls, personal shortcut buttons, and headphones for private listening—it even has a lost remote finder—and now a High-Speed Premium HDMI cable. Control the Roku Ultra by speaking to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices. Roku Ultra is perfect for cord cutters and people who love to stream. Features include:

Power & performance: Loaded with a quad-core processor and channels that launch in a snap.

Loaded with a quad-core processor and channels that launch in a snap. Our best wireless: Enjoy smoother streaming in rooms further from the router now with up to 50% more range.

Enjoy smoother streaming in rooms further from the router now with up to 50% more range. Dolby Vision: Enjoy favorite films or streaming series with spectacular color, contrast, brightness, and detail. Dolby Vision can deliver colors never-before seen on a screen paired with ultra-vivid picture quality which results in a refined, lifelike image.

Enjoy favorite films or streaming series with spectacular color, contrast, brightness, and detail. Dolby Vision can deliver colors never-before seen on a screen paired with ultra-vivid picture quality which results in a refined, lifelike image. Dolby Atmos: Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies.

Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies. Private listening: Use the included headphones to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house.

Use the included headphones to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house. Personal shortcuts: Simply give a voice command, then press and hold a personal shortcut button for one-touch access anytime.

Roku Streambar