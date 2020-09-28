 

Nurse Wellbeing During the Pandemic NurseGrid Survey of 12,000+ Nurses Reveals Self-Care Being Sacrificed

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:25  |  101   |   |   

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) today announced that its business, NurseGrid, which represents America’s largest network of nurses around its #1-rated app for nurses, released results of its nationwide survey about nurse wellbeing. Over 12,000 nurses reported measures about their wellbeing and related behaviors in the NurseGrid app between September 4–11, 2020. Results suggest that while nurses remain highly committed to providing care for others, they may be sacrificing self-care in the process.

Representing about a third of the hospital-based workforce, nurses are deeply engaged in their work and dedicated to delivering the best possible care to patients. Approximately 80 percent of nurses surveyed reported strong agreement that their work is meaningful to them. Concurrently, however, 85 percent of nurses reported that they were struggling to manage burnout on at least some level.

An increasingly demanding work environment, staff shortages, long work hours, and high patient acuity are contributing to nurses’ workplace stress—which are magnified by the current pandemic. Given this environment, their personal habits of self-care may be particularly consequential for their wellbeing.

“It’s clear that the nation’s nurses are providing patient care in a heroic manner in the face of COVID-19; however, our survey results show that for many nurses, it is coming at a personal cost to them,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., chief executive officer, HealthStream. “Less than one-fourth of nurses strongly agreed that they have a healthy diet, exercise regularly, have healthy sleep habits, and are able to effectively decompress after work. Improving nurses’ wellbeing and resilience should be a focal point in our national dialogue on supporting the healthcare workforce.”

Results of the Nurse Wellbeing at Risk: A National Survey make one thing clear: the more that nurses participate in self-care behaviors, the more likely that their overall sense of wellbeing will improve. Younger nurses reported relatively fewer self-care behaviors, making them more vulnerable to the symptoms of burnout than their longer-tenured colleagues. In the current environment of COVID-19, this pattern may be particularly enlightening as hospitals work to better mentor, support, and retain their younger nursing staff.

Seite 1 von 3
Healthstream Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results