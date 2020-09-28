PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 26, 2020

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release third quarter earnings on Monday, October 26th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, on Tuesday, October 27th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9171206.