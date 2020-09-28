 

PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 26, 2020

28.09.2020, 23:00  |  68   |   |   

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release third quarter earnings on Monday, October 26th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, on Tuesday, October 27th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9171206.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until November 3, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9171206 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

