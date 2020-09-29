 

MobileIron Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of MobileIron, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MOBL

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) to Ivanti, Inc. for $7.05 in cash per share is fair to MobileIron shareholders. On behalf of MobileIron shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a MobileIron shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit MobileIron Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether MobileIron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for MobileIron shareholders; (2) determine whether Ivanti is underpaying for MobileIron; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for MobileIron shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

