 

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 29th of September, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 10:35  |  68   |   |   

On 29th of September, 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Parda 6.  

Out of 29 796 841 votes 21 446 212 votes were represented at the Meeting, i.e. 72.02% of the votes. All participating shareholders cast their votes electronically before the meeting.  

The General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. Implementation of the share option program approved on 13.06.2017 and amendment of the shareholders’ general meeting resolution adopted on 13.06.2017

To approve the following activities required for the implementation of the option program:

1.1. Ekspress Grupp issues up to 1.3 million new shares with the nominal value of 0.6 euro each share. The shares are issued to the option program organizer chosen by the supervisory board.

1.2. Ekspress Grupp concludes an agreement on organising of the implementation of the option program with a trustworthy third party (option program organizer). Under the agreement the option program organizer obliges to purchase the shares issued for the implementation of the option program and sell these back to Ekspress Grupp for the nominal price of the shares and on the terms agreed upon between the parties.

1.3. To amend point 4.10 of the resolution of AS Ekspress Grupp annual shareholders’ general meeting dated 13.06.2017 and to phrase it as follows:

4.10.   For implementation of the share option program the company obtains up to 1.3 million company’s own shares from the option program organizer in the period starting from the adoption of this resolution until 01.04.2021. The minimum and maximum acquisition price of own shares is the nominal price. AS Ekspress Grupp shall pay for the shares from assets exceeding the share capital and the legal reserve. The shares may not be encumbered with rights of third persons.

2Preclusion of the shareholders’ preferential right to subscribe shares with regard to the shares to be issued for implementation of the 13.06.2017 share option program

To exclude the shareholders’ preferential right to subscribe shares which are issued for the implementation of the share option program approved on 13.06.2017.

3. Amendment of the Articles of Association

To add clause 5.9 to the Articles of Association in the following wording:

5.9. The Supervisory Board shall have the right, during a period of three years from the moment of entry into force of this wording of the Articles of Association, to increase the share capital by contributions of up to EUR 780,000 (seven hundred and eighty thousand).

4. Approval of the new share option program

To approve the share option program of AS Ekspress Grupp for the period 2021–2023.

The Articles of Association and the share option program of AS Ekspress Grupp for the period 2021–2023 are enclosed to the current announcement.

 Additional information
 Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
 Chairman of the Management Board
 +372 512 2591
 mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachments


Ekspress Grupp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.09.20
Notice on convening Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders