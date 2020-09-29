 

Garmin Director of Flight Operations Awarded Flight Test Pilot Honor for Certification of Autoland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  63   |   |   

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced its Director of Flight Operations and Chief Test Pilot, Tom Carr, has received the prestigious Society of Experimental Test Pilots’ (SETP) 2020 Iven C. Kincheloe Award for his outstanding professional accomplishment in the conduct of flight testing. SETP presented the award to Carr last week during a virtual awards ceremony that was held in place of its annual gala.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005230/en/

Tom Carr, Garmin director of flight operations and chief test pilot. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tom Carr, Garmin director of flight operations and chief test pilot. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Iven C. Kincheloe Award was established in 1958 in memory of the veteran flight test pilot and U.S. Air Force Korean war ace. The Kincheloe Award honors test pilots who have made exceptional contributions to an aerospace program and is the most honorable recognition among the society.

“From the day Tom started at Garmin, he has dedicated himself to growing our business and developing a team of passionate and talented flight test professionals and in doing so, he has built a world-class flight department,” said Phil Straub, executive vice president and managing director of aviation. “His dedication to the advancement of flight testing, along with his perseverance and pioneering vision, have played a vital role in bringing innovative Garmin products to market and into the hands of our customers, all of which further illustrates why he is extremely deserving of the Iven C. Kincheloe Award.”

Carr was honored with the Kincheloe Award in recognition of his achievements as an experimental test pilot during the industry-first Garmin Autoland flight test program. He has flown Autoland development flights on the Columbia 400, Piper M600 and the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet and flew as test pilot in hundreds of approaches and fully-automated landings. These tests were conducted as part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification of Garmin Autoland, which was achieved on May 18, 2020. The award-winning Autoland system has since received FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification on several additional aircraft types.

Seite 1 von 3
Garmin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Garmin again named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association
24.09.20
Manitou Pontoon Boats Selects Fusion Entertainment for Onboard Marine Audio
24.09.20
Adventurers Trek With Enhanced Accuracy With Garmin GPSMAP 66sr and 65 Series Handhelds
23.09.20
Now Is the Perfect Time to Move With the New Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch From Garmin
17.09.20
Garmin inReach Aids in 5,000th Rescue Thanks to Two-Way Communication and SOS Functionality
16.09.20
Athletes can chase new personal records with the Garmin Forerunner 745
15.09.20
Boaters benefit from peace of mind on land and sea with Garmin OnDeck Remote Connectivity Solution
09.09.20
Drill fewer holes and catch more fish with Garmin’s new ice fishing bundles
08.09.20
Latest Garmin Fantom Series Boosts Its Market-Leading Power for Solid-State Marine Radars
03.09.20
Garmin shifts gears with the Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimizer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?