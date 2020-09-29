Rockwell Automation Recognized for Culture of Supporting Women by The Society of Women Engineers

“It is an honor to be recognized by The Society of Women Engineers,” said Blake Moret, Chairman & CEO at Rockwell Automation. “We believe in the value of diversity because diverse teams make better decisions. We know that having a competitive advantage in industry and talent means fostering an environment where all employees can and want to do their best work.”

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has earned the Diversity & Inclusion Program Award from The Society of Women Engineers (SWE). The recognition, from the world's largest organization advocating for women in engineering and technology, highlights the company’s focus on encouraging all employees to bring full authenticity to their work and setting an example for other organizations to follow. Rockwell Automation will accept the award at SWE’s annual conference, WE20, which will be held virtually from Nov. 3-14.

The award recognizes Rockwell Automation’s culture of inclusion and continued dedication to SWE’s mission – highlighting the impact and importance of women in engineering across the globe, leading by example and demonstrating that a career in engineering can be a fulfilling, rewarding pursuit for women of any background.

“We are always striving to better understand and remove barriers to full inclusion that may exist in our processes, procedures and everyday interactions,” said Michele Matthai, director, Culture of Inclusion & Diversity at Rockwell Automation. “SWE’s recognition is a testament to our commitment to create a more inclusive culture within our company– and across our industry.”

Between 2008 and 2019, Rockwell Automation has seen its representation of women engineers increase by 40% and of women in technical sales roles increase by 45%.

