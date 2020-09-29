Axcella Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of this discussion will be available on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellahealth.com. A replay will also be available on Axcella’s website for 30 days following the presentation.