D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select Report - This report features 75 small and micro-cap banks representing D.A. Davidson's Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest bank research coverage regions. Bison Select candidates are identified using the following selection parameters: publicly traded banks that do not have formal sell-side coverage; have market caps that typically range from $25M-$250M; and, meet specific performance thresholds based on ROA, efficiency, credit quality, and capital.

QUINCY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, is pleased to announce that for two consecutive years it has received nationwide recognition from two prestigious companies. Plumas Bancorp has met the criteria to be included in D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select Report and was also selected for the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020. A shared goal of both organizations is to bring recognition to top-performing banks that otherwise may not be noticed by investors.

Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020 - Plumas Bancorp was one of 35 publicly traded banks and thrifts to be named to the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020. "The objective of the Sm-All Stars is to identify the high quality, top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country," Piper Sandler announced. "In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world."

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion and demonstrate strong metrics with regard to growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength.

“Plumas Bancorp is pleased and honored to have met the criteria to be included in D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select Report and to be selected to the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020 for the second year in a row,” commented Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank Director, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback.

“These awards acknowledge Plumas Bancorp’s status among the highest performing institutions nationwide and reflect our focus on developing a high performing organization that delivers strong value for our clients, shareholders, and the communities in which we invest. The commitment and focus of our directors and executives, along with our staffs’ passion for helping our clients and communities succeed is what drives our prosperity,” remarked Ryback.

About D.A. Davidson

Founded in 1935, D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services holding company headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. D.A. Davidson has office locations across the nation and offers financial products, services, and straightforward advice. The family of D.A. Davidson Companies includes Davidson Investment Advisors, D.A. Davidson Trust Company, Davidson Fixed Income Management, and three divisions of D.A. Davidson & Co.: Wealth Management, Equity Capital Markets, and Fixed Income Capital Markets.

About Piper Sandler & Company

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE. For more information, please visit www.pipersandler.com .

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com .

