 

Plumas Bancorp Receives Nationwide Recognition from Two Prestigious Companies D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select and Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

QUINCY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, is pleased to announce that for two consecutive years it has received nationwide recognition from two prestigious companies. Plumas Bancorp has met the criteria to be included in D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select Report and was also selected for the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020.  A shared goal of both organizations is to bring recognition to top-performing banks that otherwise may not be noticed by investors.

D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select Report - This report features 75 small and micro-cap banks representing D.A. Davidson's Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest bank research coverage regions.  Bison Select candidates are identified using the following selection parameters: publicly traded banks that do not have formal sell-side coverage; have market caps that typically range from $25M-$250M; and, meet specific performance thresholds based on ROA, efficiency, credit quality, and capital.

Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020 - Plumas Bancorp was one of 35 publicly traded banks and thrifts to be named to the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020.  "The objective of the Sm-All Stars is to identify the high quality, top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country," Piper Sandler announced.  "In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world."

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion and demonstrate strong metrics with regard to growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength.

“Plumas Bancorp is pleased and honored to have met the criteria to be included in D.A. Davidson’s Fall 2020 Bison Select Report and to be selected to the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020 for the second year in a row,” commented Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank Director, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback.

“These awards acknowledge Plumas Bancorp’s status among the highest performing institutions nationwide and reflect our focus on developing a high performing organization that delivers strong value for our clients, shareholders, and the communities in which we invest.  The commitment and focus of our directors and executives, along with our staffs’ passion for helping our clients and communities succeed is what drives our prosperity,” remarked Ryback.

About D.A. Davidson 
Founded in 1935, D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services holding company headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. D.A. Davidson has office locations across the nation and offers financial products, services, and straightforward advice.  The family of D.A. Davidson Companies includes Davidson Investment Advisors, D.A. Davidson Trust Company, Davidson Fixed Income Management, and three divisions of D.A. Davidson & Co.: Wealth Management, Equity Capital Markets, and Fixed Income Capital Markets.

About Piper Sandler & Company 
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership.  Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE.  For more information, please visit www.pipersandler.com.

About Plumas Bank
Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California.  The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City.  The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath.  Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.  For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

### 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Plumas Bank 
35 S. Lindan Ave. 
Quincy, CA 95971 
Ph: 530.283.7305 
investorrelations@plumasbank.com

Plumas Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...