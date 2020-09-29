Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Partners With Centralized Vision to Expand Premium Service Offerings

“With this deal, we can offer our customers more value through greater access to premium monitoring services,” said Steven Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “This relationship will provide current and new customers with enhanced tools and services that, up until now, have only been available to clients of the largest guarding services.”

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is now offering its customers an expanded suite of managed remote services through a partnership formed with third-party monitoring pioneer Centralized Vision. The deal marks the first time end users and guarding companies without central stations can access remote managed services.

Centralized Vision offers real-time remote response services to protect property and assets and provide advanced access control services. This human element serves as a force multiplier for site protection and supplements the services offered by RAD’s existing guarding dealer base. In preparation of this announcement, RAD’s sales team has proposed this service extension to a variety of private and public entities.

“RAD brings tremendous value to this partnership through its detection algorithm fueled by artificial intelligence to provide one of the lowest rates of false positives in the industry,” said Tom Vigilante, president and co-founder of Centralized Vision. “Their automated services shorten response times to offer the highest levels of protection for our customers.”

Combining RAD’s platform with Centralized Vision’s services unlocks significant new capabilities that leverage RAD’s automation technology with Centralized Vision’s human response. For example, RAD devices are usually deployed to provide autonomous analysis and response upon detection of trespassers. By integrating with Centralized Vision, clients can choose to escalate the warnings with a human follow up response.

Terms of the agreement were not announced, however Reinharz added, “RAD will share in the revenue generated via these new monitoring contracts, and we anticipate that this increase in revenue for RAD to be very profitable to the company.”

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RADM companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

