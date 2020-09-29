Aimco Reaffirms Significant Value Proposition of Business Separation

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY (NYSE:AIV) (“Aimco” or the “Company”) today commented on the Preliminary Solicitation Statement filed by Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (“Land & Buildings”) in connection with its effort to solicit consents in order to convene a Special Meeting of Aimco Shareholders:

The Aimco Board of Directors and management team are committed to delivering value to Aimco shareholders. The Company maintains open communications with its shareholders and welcomes ideas that advance the goal of enhancing shareholder value. Consistent with this philosophy, Aimco’s independent Board and management, working closely with multiple outside financial, legal, and tax advisors, thoroughly evaluated a range of alternatives and transactions. Following this review, the Board and management determined that a separation of the development company (the “Development Company”), which represents less than 10% of Aimco’s Gross Asset Value (“GAV”), is the best path forward to maximize value for Aimco shareholders.