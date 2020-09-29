 

Zscaler Extends Strategic Partnership with VMware to Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020   

Leaders in Cloud Security and SD-WAN Enable Organizations to Simplify Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with VMware to help organizations simplify security in the new, dynamic workplace.

The dramatic shifts in business needs of the past year require organizations to transform their IT infrastructure by rethinking networking and security. By more closely aligning the next-generation networking and security capabilities from both companies, Zscaler will work with VMware to help large global enterprises simplify the adoption of a complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture and more effectively implement Zero Trust security. Customers can expect to benefit from:

  • Proven, Industry-leading providers: Brings together two industry leaders in cloud-delivered networking and security to serve the needs of the largest enterprise customers.
  • Expanded product collaboration: Enhanced interoperability of products that will make it easier for customers to deploy and operate best-of-breed security and networking infrastructure.
  • Partnering for customer success: Joint technical, sales and marketing engagement that will accelerate our ability to support the most forward-leaning customers.

“We are excited to partner with VMware because leaders select leaders,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “By integrating our purpose-built cloud security with VMware’s cloud-native SD-WAN solution, our customers can focus on outcomes instead of managing infrastructure and point products to secure their workforce.”

“By partnering with Zscaler, we will bring simplicity and scale to securing a modern, future ready workforce,” said Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, customer operations, VMware. “Together we will help customers adopt a cloud-centric network and security architecture that connects and protects users, applications, and data, anywhere in the world.”

Learn more about the partnership and integrations on the Zscaler website at https://www.zscaler.com/vmware.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler, Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Internet Access, and Zscaler Private Access, ZIA, and ZPA and Zscaler B2B are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

