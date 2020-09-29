Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL)(ISIN: FR0004034072, Ticker: XIL), an independent producer and distributor of animated programmes, is reporting its results for the first half of 2020, as approved by its Board of Directors on 28 September 2020 at a meeting chaired by Marc du Pontavice.

Marc du Pontavice, Xilam’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted with our solid performance amid the unprecedented situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This performance again highlights the benefits of our pure-play positioning underpinned by our resilient business model. We maintained new production at a high level and have begun the process of integrating and supporting Cube Creative’s first-class teams to help meet the ever-growing demand from the world’s digital streaming giants. We are taking bold action to unlock the full value of our catalogue, by developing our strong brands and by creating new series to sustain our success in the future. We are confident in our future outlook and remain focused on achieving our Scale 2023 plan objectives.”