 

Church & Dwight to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings results on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 9285485. A replay will be available at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You also can participate via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

