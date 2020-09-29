Invacare Corporation’s Adaptive Switch Laboratories Receives RESNA Leadership Award

The RESNA Leadership Award recognizes an agency, company, association, or university for its significant contributions to the advancement of the field of assistive technology and rehabilitation engineering. ASL designs products – including driver controls, electronic switches, headrests, and other products for daily living – specifically for those who cannot access their environment through conventional means.

Commenting on the acceptance of the award, Lisa Rotelli, director at ASL, stated, “It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from RESNA, an organization that at its core shares our ideology. At Adaptive Switch Laboratories, our mission is to make everyday life easier through technology. The award reinforces our staff’s important work and we remain steadfast in providing independence and equal rights for those we work with.”

Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager, North America, added, “I am pleased that ASL has been recognized by our peers as a leader in leveraging technology to make meaningful improvements in the lives of those with disabilities. The entire ASL team contributes to our powerful innovation culture and should be proud of the leadership they provide, both to the industry and our end users.”

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

