Lithia Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

In addition, today we concurrently announced our intention to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) today announced that we intend to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $700 million of shares of our Class A common stock (the “common stock”) in a public offering (the “Offering”). In addition, we intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $105 million of shares of common stock. Lithia intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include financing possible acquisitions, repaying or refinancing debt, working capital and capital expenditures.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the Offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers, and BTIG, Wells Fargo Securities, TD Securities, Truist Securities and Capital One Securities are acting as co-managers in the Offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to our common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became automatically effective upon filing. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of our common stock or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, shares of our common stock or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.