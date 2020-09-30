SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. & JAKKS Pacific Launch Halloween Costume & Treat Giveaway to Affected Families of the California & Pacific Northwest Wildfires

“The toy giveaway during the Kincade fire was such an incredible success,” said Gregg Clifford, President and CEO of SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. “With the unprecedented fires, and the country still in the midst of the COVID pandemic, we didn’t give this a second thought. Our children should not have to feel that everything is going wrong, with the wildfires taking them from home and COVID making it almost impossible to do something as simple as Trick or Treating. Our hope is that the costumes and candy treats will provide a little ray of sunshine through the havoc this year has shown us all. We are so thankful to our partner JAKKS Pacific for their incredible and generous contributions to make this happen.”

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. in collaboration with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) announced today that they are teaming up once again to provide a little comfort to the children affected by the recent catastrophic wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s truly our pleasure to contribute what we can during these very challenging times. We are grateful for our partnership with Gregg and SunPoint Public Adjusters, and proud of the shared initiative to keep the magic and spirit of Halloween alive for kids and families that have endured a difficult year,” said Jared Wolfson, JAKKS Pacific SVP Media & Entertainment.

If your family has been displaced, or home has been red tagged by a city or county as unsafe to occupy as a result of any of the recent West Coast firestorms, please visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. website at (www.sunpoint.us) and click on the costume/treat giveaway link and fill in the information. You will be contacted directly so that packages can be delivered to your children prior to Halloween. We are also hoping to create a collage of all the children having fun this Halloween and encourage all children to snap photos of their costumes and candy treats and post throughout social media using hashtag #HalloweenLives and tag SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., JAKKS Pacific and Jelly Belly – there is a place on the form to let us know if you would like your child/children included in the collage.

About SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc.:

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. is the “Gold Standard” of the Public Adjusting industry. Our team of experts have been advocating on behalf of policyholders for decades. We have handled, managed and successfully navigated claims ranging from homeowner losses; corporate losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars; disaster losses involving government entities and entire municipalities; agricultural and recall losses, and virtually any type of disaster claim that could be imagined. We are here when you need us.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and JAKKS Cares:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

JAKKS Cares is the philanthropic division of leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. We embrace the principle that corporate responsibility is vital to the success of our community, and we are strongly committed to creating changes that will improve the lives and well-being of children for generations to come. Through JAKKS Cares initiatives, the company utilizes the powerful resources and inspired employees of JAKKS to assist under-served children and families around the world. Since inception, JAKKS Cares has donated more than $50 million in toys, school supplies, and monetary endowments to millions of underprivileged children around the world in an effort to help children smile, play, and succeed. In addition to in-kind giving and employee volunteer programs, JAKKS Pacific maintains environmentally friendly and socially responsible global sourcing and manufacturing practices worldwide.

2020 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

If you would like more information about the giveaway or to schedule interviews, please contact

Elaine Gulino at 480.277.0071 or email at elaine@sunpoint.us // www.sunpoint.us

5183 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929006164/en/