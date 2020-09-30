IGM Biosciences Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trial of IGM-8444 for the Treatment of Solid Cancers and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

The multicenter, open-label Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate IGM-8444 intravenously administered as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid cancers and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The key objectives of this trial are to provide an initial assessment of the pharmacokinetics, safety, biomarkers and preliminary efficacy of IGM-8444 both as a single agent and in combination with standard of care chemotherapy. IGM expects to report initial data from this Phase 1 trial in 2021.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating IGM-8444, an IgM antibody targeting the Death Receptor 5 (DR5) protein, in patients with solid cancers and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“The initiation of this clinical trial is another significant milestone in IGM’s development, as it marks the second program from our proprietary IgM antibody platform to begin clinical development,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “We believe that IgM antibodies have the potential to overcome some of the limitations of current IgG-based medicines and deliver new therapeutic options to patients with cancer and other serious diseases, and we hope to pursue a broad clinical development strategy for IGM-8444, including in combination with other targeted oncology drugs.”

“DR5 IgM antibodies have the capacity for multivalent binding of DR5 and are designed to more efficiently send an apoptotic signal to the cancer cell and enhance in vitro potency in killing cancer cells compared to IgG antibodies with the same binding units,” said Johanna Bendell, M.D., Chief Development Officer, Director, Drug Development Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology. “I look forward to working with the IGM team in their pursuit to fully elucidate the potential of this novel therapy.”

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.