 

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Dessert Month With Two Sweet Offers

The Cheesecake Factory, synonymous with delicious desserts, is celebrating the start of National Dessert Month this October with two consecutive offers. First, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, The Cheesecake Factory will offer guests a $5 slice of any of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake or layer cake*. This sweet offer is available to all dine-in guests and is limited to one slice per take-out order or one slice per delivery order through DoorDash. To receive the offer on take-out or delivery orders, use promo code “SLICEFIVE” at checkout*.

Fresh Strawberry cheesecake (Photo: Business Wire)

Next, from Friday, October 2 – Friday, October 9, 2020, The Cheesecake Factory is offering $10 off when guests spend $40 or more and use promo code “CHEESECAKE10” at checkout on take-out orders placed through its website and on delivery orders through DoorDash**. This special offer is the perfect reason to treat yourself to any of The Cheesecake Factory’s delicious, memorable desserts like the classic Fresh Strawberry cheesecake, the popular Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake and its newest flavor, Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made with Snickers.

“We are so pleased to be celebrating National Dessert Month,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Desserts are the foundation of our company and a very special part of The Cheesecake Factory experience, and we thought this was the perfect occasion to share these sweet offers with our guests.”

*$5 Slice Offer Terms and Conditions:
 Dine-in: Offer valid October 1, 2020 at restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico. One slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. Must be present. For complete terms please visit: https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/online-order-offer.
Take-out: Offer valid October 1, 2020 at restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico. One slice of cheesecake per take-out order. For online orders, guests must add a slice of cheesecake to their order and include the promotion code “SLICEFIVE” at checkout. Must have or create a valid account on order.thecheesecakefactory.com. For complete terms please visit: https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/online-order-offer.

01.09.20
The Cheesecake Factory Doubles Food Donations to Local Nonprofits Through Its Nourish Program

01.08.20
3
Käsekuchen der besonderen Art mit ordentlicher Dividendenrendite