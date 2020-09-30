EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics

 

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today unveils the logistics version of its flagship product EHang 216 - the “EHang 216L”, for short-to-medium-haul air logistics in both urban and rural areas. The EHang 216L boasts a payload of 200kg, which, to the Company’s knowledge, is the largest for multi-rotor AAVs for aerial logistics. The EHang 216L is another good application of its world-leading AAV technology platform in addressing real market needs such as logistics.

The EHang 216L employs a fully redundant safety design and particularly, a distributed electric propulsion configuration consisting of 8 arms and 16 independent motors and propellers. The design delivers the key characteristics for which EHang is known: safety, autopiloting, cluster management, interconnection and clean energy.

With such a payload, the EHang 216L opens up more commercial opportunities for the company in various urban and rural short-to-medium-haul aerial logistics use cases that require frequent and point-to-point flight tasks. For example, in mountainous areas with poor road conditions, the EHang 216L can more quickly and efficiently transport agricultural products (e.g. tea, fruit, etc.) to help boost the local economy. The EHang 216L can be deployed to deliver supplies and oil samples for offshore oil rigs autonomously, replenish supplies in busy international ports more efficiently, and especially, can be a powerful tool in time-critical missions such as aerial emergency supply transportation and disaster relief in a more automatic and large-scale manner, etc.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the urban air mobility (“UAM”) global logistics market could reach US$46 billion by 2023 (an estimated CAGR of 740%). China is projected to be the largest regional market in the world in 2023, accounting for 45% of the global logistics UAM market.

EHang’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Hu Huazhi said, “We’re thrilled to unveil another new version of AAV following the EHang 216F. The EHang 216L will meet the demand for heavy-lift AAVs for short-to-medium-haul aerial logistics. With increasing payloads and flight ranges, aerial logistics is expected to be one of the initial commercial applications of AAVs as it has higher efficiencies but lower emissions than the conventional ground transportation. The launch of the EHang 216L also complements our existing aerial logistics AAV portfolio, which consists of the medium-sized Falcon B and the small-sized GD 2.0X. It also enables us to meet customer needs in various aerial logistics use cases.”

