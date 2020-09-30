Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced shares of its common stock and warrants have begun trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols “VLDR” (common stock) and “VLDRW” (warrants).

Velodyne Lidar is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, including revolutionary sensor and software solutions. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, including revolutionary sensor and software solutions. These innovative technologies deliver performance, quality and flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of industries such as autonomous vehicles and growing new markets. Currently, Velodyne serves the automotive industry with its broad product portfolio, providing lidar for high quality advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well as for vehicle autonomy.

In addition to serving the automotive market, Velodyne is delivering lidar for new markets including smart city with smart intersections, security, mobile 3D mapping, industrial and factory robotics, smart agriculture, sidewalk delivery, drone/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and more. There is a growing demand in these new markets as they ramp up business and expand. Velodyne’s lidar solutions are being utilized on a global scale by a highly diversified customer base. The company’s innovative Automated with Velodyne (AwV) program supports an integrator ecosystem to commercialize next-generation autonomous solutions using Velodyne lidar technology. Through the growing AwV program, Velodyne helps more than 65 companies by supporting innovation, promoting applications and creating lasting customer and business relationships.

Earlier this year, Velodyne named Dr. Anand Gopalan as its Chief Executive Officer. Previously serving as Velodyne’s Chief Technology Officer, Gopalan is a seasoned semiconductor executive with experience building and leading global technology companies.

“Today marks another great milestone for Velodyne, which started with the vision and ingenuity of our founder David Hall. We’ve grown into a global lidar powerhouse due to the significant contributions from our employees worldwide,” said Gopalan. “Becoming a public company enables Velodyne to invest more in delivering new transformative autonomous technology and powerful ADAS products to make our world a better place. With our broad portfolio of lidar sensors and revolutionary software, we strive to transform communities by advancing safer mobility for all.”