 

Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 15:31  |  122   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced shares of its common stock and warrants have begun trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols “VLDR” (common stock) and “VLDRW” (warrants).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005166/en/

Velodyne Lidar is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, including revolutionary sensor and software solutions. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Velodyne Lidar is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, including revolutionary sensor and software solutions. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, including revolutionary sensor and software solutions. These innovative technologies deliver performance, quality and flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of industries such as autonomous vehicles and growing new markets. Currently, Velodyne serves the automotive industry with its broad product portfolio, providing lidar for high quality advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well as for vehicle autonomy.

In addition to serving the automotive market, Velodyne is delivering lidar for new markets including smart city with smart intersections, security, mobile 3D mapping, industrial and factory robotics, smart agriculture, sidewalk delivery, drone/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and more. There is a growing demand in these new markets as they ramp up business and expand. Velodyne’s lidar solutions are being utilized on a global scale by a highly diversified customer base. The company’s innovative Automated with Velodyne (AwV) program supports an integrator ecosystem to commercialize next-generation autonomous solutions using Velodyne lidar technology. Through the growing AwV program, Velodyne helps more than 65 companies by supporting innovation, promoting applications and creating lasting customer and business relationships.

Earlier this year, Velodyne named Dr. Anand Gopalan as its Chief Executive Officer. Previously serving as Velodyne’s Chief Technology Officer, Gopalan is a seasoned semiconductor executive with experience building and leading global technology companies.

“Today marks another great milestone for Velodyne, which started with the vision and ingenuity of our founder David Hall. We’ve grown into a global lidar powerhouse due to the significant contributions from our employees worldwide,” said Gopalan. “Becoming a public company enables Velodyne to invest more in delivering new transformative autonomous technology and powerful ADAS products to make our world a better place. With our broad portfolio of lidar sensors and revolutionary software, we strive to transform communities by advancing safer mobility for all.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results