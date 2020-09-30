 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 16:53  |  38   |   |   

30 September 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30 September 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

  		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/09/2020
Allotment Price: £5.25 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2020
Jon Marchant 51 3,552
Katy Wilde 41 2,841
Lewis Alcraft 107 7,298
Alan Dale 20 1,439

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-end-


Paypoint Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:02 Uhr
Statement of Objections received from Office of Gas and Electricity Markets
23.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
22.09.20
Research Update
22.09.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
18.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
15.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
09.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
01.09.20
Total voting rights
01.09.20
Holding(s) in Company