Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2020, the SEC announced that Interface and two of its former executives had been charged with accounting and disclosure violations. According to the SEC’s press release, “in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.”

On this news, Interface’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 29, 2020.

If you purchased Interface securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

