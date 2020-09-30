Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2020, the SEC announced that Interface and two of its former executives had been charged with accounting and disclosure violations. According to the SEC’s press release, “in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.”