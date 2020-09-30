 

Domo Ranked as an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2020 SME Business Intelligence Market Study

30.09.2020, 22:05  |  39   |   |   

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) today announced that it was ranked an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2020 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. This marks Domo’s fifth Dresner distinction in 2020, including top rankings in Dresner 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Industry Excellence Awards, Dresner 2020 Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study, Dresner 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study and the Dresner 2020 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

In its eighth year, the SME BI market study report focuses on examining business intelligence in small and mid-sized organizations with particular emphasis on how their deployments and views differ from each other and from larger organizations.

“Businesses of all sizes turn to data to make better decisions, and now more than ever, businesses need flexible solutions to respond quickly to market changes,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “I’m proud of the entire Domo team for relentlessly focusing on the customer experience and helping customers drive more value from data across their entire organizations.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions worldwide and impacts how businesses leverage data and business intelligence. In this year’s report ‘better decision making’ has remained the top BI objective for organizations of all sizes, with ‘improved operational efficiencies/cost savings’ slightly ahead of ‘growth in revenues’ for SMEs,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As with all of our reports, these rankings are determined through real customer feedback, and we congratulate Domo for being named an experience leader and a credibility leader by their SME customers this year.”

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit: https://www.domo.com/learn/dresner-small-midsize-bi-study-2020

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

