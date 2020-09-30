TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which took place virtually earlier today. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and Marcum LLP was appointed as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year. A total of 18,076,265 common shares (representing approximately 83% of all issued and outstanding common shares of TFF) were represented at the meeting.

The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows: