 

TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 23:00  |  62   |   |   

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which took place virtually earlier today. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and Marcum LLP was appointed as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year. A total of 18,076,265 common shares (representing approximately 83% of all issued and outstanding common shares of TFF) were represented at the meeting.

The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

All eight (8) nominees for the Board of Directors that were proposed by TFF’s management were elected as a Director of the Company. All the nominated directors were members of the Board of Directors of TFF prior to today’s Meeting. The votes were cast for each nominee as follows:

Nominee

Yes

Withheld

Aaron Fletcher, Ph.D.

11,253,545

28,609

Brian Windsor, Ph.D.

11,253,543

28,611

Stephen C. Rocamboli

11,253,546

28,608

Randy Thurman

11,253,545

28,609

Glenn Mattes

11,253,543

28,611

Robert S. Mills

11,094,669

187,485

Harlan Weisman, M.D.

11,183,280

98,874

Malcolm Fairbairn

11,253,504

28,650

2. Appointment of Auditor

Marcum LLP was appointed as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year. The votes were cast as follows:

Yes

No

Abstain

Seite 1 von 3
TFF Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
TFF Pharmaceuticals Comments on Animal Studies in the Development of High Potency Remdesivir as a Dry Powder for Inhalation by Thin Film Freezing
15.09.20
TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder Phase 1 Clinical Trial
14.09.20
TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Anti-fungal Webinar Presented by Maxim Group LLC on September 17th, 2020
10.09.20
TFF Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
2
TFF Pharmaceuticals