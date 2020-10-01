Net Asset Value(s)



Octopus AIM VCT plc



1 October 2020



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 28 September 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 101.4 pence per share.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

