 

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced that the Company plans to hold a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:00AM Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You may listen to the webcast by accessing the event link on the Company's investor website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com. The Company will release its quarterly results on October 28, 2020 after the closing of regular trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

About Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company with insurance subsidiaries offering personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 20 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including growing profitably in commercial lines, improving our financial performance, leveraging technology to transform our business, strategically modernizing our business in order to achieve operational excellence and competing effectively to enhance our market position.

CONTACT: Jeffrey D. Miller
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com


