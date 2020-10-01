TrueCar Leans into TrueCar Military with Dedicated Brand Marketing Campaign, “Drive On”

Names NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, TrueCar Military’s First Brand Ambassador

TrueCar’s first-ever TrueCar Military brand marketing campaign, “Drive On,” will focus on reaching active duty military, veterans, and their families

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced today the launch of a new dedicated TrueCar Military brand marketing campaign dubbed, “Drive On,” and has partnered with NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, to be TrueCar Military’s first brand ambassador. Iwuji will be featured in the new campaign, which will help build brand awareness and brand affinity for TrueCar Military through extensive research and emotional storytelling that engages and empowers the military audience.

“We continue to commit to the growth of TrueCar Military by taking strategic steps toward developing an authentic and long-term relationship with the military community. We’re investing in this new brand marketing campaign and brand ambassadorship, partnering with a marketing agency that specializes in military marketing, and continuing our relations with organizations that focus on the military community,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “As a result, TrueCar Military has already become the fastest growing affinity-based program for TrueCar. As a dedicated multi-channel brand campaign, ‘Drive On’ will continue to raise awareness of our military car buying program and its benefits to active duty service members, veterans, and their families.”

NASCAR Driver, Naval Officer and one of NASCAR's few African Americans competing in the sport, Jesse Iwuji, was awarded NASCAR’s Diverse Driver of the Year Award in 2017 and 2018, and he brings a unique perspective as the only NASCAR driver currently racing at the national levels who has ever served in the military. In addition to being featured in the upcoming marketing materials supporting the “Drive On” campaign, Iwuji will participate in DrivenToDrive, a program TrueCar launched in 2017 that helps a veteran regain their freedom to drive by providing them a new vehicle retrofit to their needs. This year will mark the program’s fourth year and fifth vehicle giveaway. Iwuji will present a brand-new vehicle to a veteran in need during the DrivenToDrive event ahead of Veteran’s Day.