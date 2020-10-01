 

PPG to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results October 19

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2020 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

Monday, Oct. 19, after U.S. stock markets close

 

 

Teleconference:

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. ET

 

 

PPG participants:

Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

 

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

 

John Bruno, director, investor relations

 

 

Dial-in registration:

Visit http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8873424 to register for the conference call. Registrants will receive dial-in numbers as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

 

 

 

Registration is open throughout the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the entire call we suggest registering in advance, at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

 

 

Webcast:

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center at investor.ppg.com.

 

 

Telephone replay:

Available beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 20, through 11:59 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

 

 

Replay numbers:

Toll-free: 1-800-585-8367

 

International: 1-416-621-4642

 

Passcode: 8873424

 

 

Web replay:

Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on PPG's Investor Center at investor.ppg.com and will remain through Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

 

 

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial

