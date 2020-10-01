‘Spides’ Exceeds One Million Views on Crackle in Just Two Weeks

Spides is on track to be the most successful scripted series in Crackle’s history. The series follows the success of other Crackle originals like Going From Broke which has received over 16 million views since its release in October 2019 and On Point which has received over 15 million views since its release in February of 2020.

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle’s latest original series Spides has driven over one million streams in less than two weeks on the free streaming platform making it the number one scripted series on Crackle.

The series, which premiered on Crackle on September 17th, is set in modern-day Berlin and stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) as Nora who falls into a coma after taking an unknown drug and wakes with no memory of her previous life. Meanwhile, local police detectives David Leonhart, played by Falk Hentschel (Legends Of Tomorrow, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Nique Navar, played by Florence Kasumba (Avengers, Black Panther), work to track down the drug which is connected to dozens of missing teenagers. In Nora’s quest to discover what happened to her, she uncovers a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies.

"We're thrilled by our audience’s reaction to our Crackle Original series, Spides. This series has everything our fans have come to expect from our sci-fi titles…great storytelling, fantastic performances, and an inspiring journey that follows the show's lead, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, overcoming enormous challenges in heroic fashion," said Richard De Croce, senior vice president of programming for Crackle.

The series has garnered over 5 million ad impressions. “We were hopeful that our audience would have an enthusiastic reaction to Spides since they have always supported our sci-fi content, but the series has truly taken Crackle by storm since it launched two weeks ago,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “By offering our viewers and advertisers content that is unique and engaging, Crackle is a known and trusted destination for viewers."