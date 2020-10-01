 

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Received Purchase Orders for Nano Reactor Systems in South America

Chatsworth, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that it received several new purchase orders from Desmet Ballestra Group, a strategic partner and licensee of Cavitation Technologies, Inc.'s vegetable oil refining technology since 2010.

The Nano Reactor system is to be installed in the vegetable oil refinery in Brazil and Colombia. These purchase orders signify in aggregate 11 system sales the Company received in South America up to date, with current purchase orders installation is expected to be taking place in the Company's fiscal second quarter of 2021. The Company’s preliminary revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $340,000 and $360,000 derived primarily from Nano Reactor system sales to vegetable oil refineries.

The Company has seen the strongest markets for Nano Reactor systems in recent years in Asia, South-East Asia, North America, and South America. These regions have contributed to approximately 85 percent of the Company’s Nano Reactor system sales and will continue to be the primary source of revenue in vegetable oil refining in the near future.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/.

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

·         Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

·         Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

·         Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain) http://www.desmetballestra.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the installation being expected in the Company's fiscal second quarter of 2021, the Company anticipating receiving $360,000 in the aggregate from the Desmet Ballestra order(s). These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

