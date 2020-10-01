OnX Advanced Automation Promotes IT Excellence and Enterprise Modernization

OnX Canada is pleased to announce the launch of Advanced Automation solutions built on the Red Hat Ansible Platform. By combining OnX services, infrastructure, and networking capabilities with certified expertise on the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, OnX Advanced Automation enables clients to take the necessary steps to automate management of applications, systems, and processes. With guidance and hands-on assistance from OnX Advanced Automation experts, clients can automate time-intensive operations, from configuration management and application deployment to securing endpoints and managing cloud computing workloads.

"From the beginning, the goal of implementing OnX Advanced Automation with Red Hat Ansible is to free up our clients' IT staffs from day-to-day management of hundreds or thousands of systems and applications," said Paul Khawaja, President of OnX Canada. "Once automation priorities are in place, IT can advance key initiatives and drive business innovation in a fraction of the time that typical manual processes would take."