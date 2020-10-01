 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industrial Limited (TEVA) on Behalf of Investors

Business Wire
01.10.2020   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Teva Pharmaceutical Industrial Limited (“Teva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TEVA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 18, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced that it had filed a complaint against Teva under the False Claim Act, alleging that, from 2007 through 2015, Teva paid certain foundations “with the intent and understanding that they would use Teva’s money to cover the Medicare co-pays of patients taking Copaxone.” The DOJ further stated that during this period “Teva raised the price of Copaxone from approximately $17,000 per year to over $73,000 per year.”

On this news, Teva’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.11 per share, or over 9%, to close at $10.48 per ADR on August 18, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Teva securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

