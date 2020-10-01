 

Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 20:00  |  74   |   |   

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gilead has worked diligently to ramp up production and rapidly expand the supply of our investigational antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) by making significant investments to increase internal manufacturing capacity, expand our contract manufacturing network and implement process improvements. While working to increase our manufacturing capacity over these past months, the company also donated 1.5 million vials of Veklury and provided clinical drug supply at no cost for evaluation as an investigational agent in clinical trials around the world. As a result of the decision to make early investments to increase Veklury manufacturing efforts, Gilead is now meeting real-time demand for Veklury in the United States and anticipates meeting global demand for Veklury in October, even in the event of potential future surges of COVID-19.

Starting on October 1, Gilead will be responsible for distributing Veklury in the United States upon conclusion of the previous distribution agreement with the U.S. Federal government. To ensure stable management of drug supply in the near term, AmerisourceBergen will continue to serve as the sole U.S. distributor of Veklury through the end of this year and will sell the product directly to hospitals. This distribution model closely reflects the traditional model hospitals use to procure medicines. Hospitals will control the quantity of Veklury that they order, enabling them to have ample, predictable supply of Veklury in advance of any anticipated increase in COVID-19 incidence.

Results from three randomized, controlled clinical trials have consistently demonstrated the clinical benefits of Veklury. These data support the use of Veklury as a standard of care in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The increased supply of Veklury will expand access to the medicine to additional appropriate patients with COVID-19, offering the potential for patients to recover faster and, in turn, increase healthcare provider capacity and reduce healthcare system costs.

Contact Information for U.S. Veklury Orders

Hospitals interested in ordering Veklury beginning in October may contact AmerisourceBergen Specialty Division directly at 800-746-6273.

About Veklury (remdesivir)

Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog invented by Gilead, building on more than a decade of the company’s antiviral research. Veklury has broad-spectrum antiviral activity both in vitro and in vivo in animal models against multiple emerging viral pathogens, including Ebola, SARS, Marburg, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Data from three randomized, controlled clinical trials in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have consistently demonstrated the clinical benefits of treatment with Veklury. In the placebo-controlled ACTT-1 study, Veklury significantly improved time to recovery and also reduced the likelihood of disease progression. Additional ongoing international Phase 3 clinical trials continue to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19, in different patient populations and formulations, and in combination with other therapies.

Seite 1 von 3
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:09 Uhr
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) klettern leicht, MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
14:15 Uhr
LYNX: Gilead: Genau hier dreht sie immer wieder
30.09.20
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
29.09.20
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können
25.09.20
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for Jyseleca ▼ (Filgotinib) for the Treatment of Adults With Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (Filgotinib) Approved in Japan for Rheumatoid Arthritis
24.09.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck, Qiagen (QIA) behauptet
24.09.20
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
23.09.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) erholt, US-Sektor durchwachsen
22.09.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fester, Evotec (EVT) knapp im Plus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:47 Uhr
3.464
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
01.09.20
71
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung
26.05.20
4
Börsenexperte ist sicher: „Am Montag geht es abwärts für Gilead Sciences!“ – das ist der Grund!
24.04.20
20
Endlich der Durchbruch?: Vielversprechender Test: Remdesivir doch Corona-Killer Nr. 1? – Gilead-Akti