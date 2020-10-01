 

Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2020

globenewswire
01.10.2020   

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, is pleased to announce today that it will demonstrate its novel technology (Nanox.SOURCE) and medical imaging system (Nanox.ARC) at RSNA 2020, which is being held November 29-December 5 in Chicago.

The demonstration will include a technology section elaborating on Nanox’s first commercial-grade digital x-ray source followed by a live demonstration of the Nanox.ARC in a range of 2D and 3D medical imaging procedures.

The demonstration will be led by Mr. Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nanox, and will be live streamed globally. It will include a professional radiology Q&A session followed by lectures and presentations of clinical applications of the Nanox.ARC medical imaging system by well-known radiologists and Company distribution partners.

Mr. Poliakine stated: “We are pleased to invite everyone to witness first-hand our technology and the Nanox.ARC at the RSNA. We have an ambitious goal of making medical imaging widely available on a global basis to promote preventive healthcare through early detection. Two-thirds of the world’s population currently have no access to medical imaging, and we aim to improve this statistic. We look forward to this demonstration which will allow people to see the depth and validity of our technology.”

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises could cause a disruption of the development, deployment or regulatory clearance of the Nanox System and adversely impact our business; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; the market acceptance of the Nanox.ARC and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among others. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

Contact:

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


