Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the Company’s quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.28 per share that, based on today’s opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.0%. The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2020 to Shareholders of record on October 13, 2020.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 500,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

